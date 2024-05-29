Mandatory burn ban in effect in Seminole County amid dry spell

A mandatory burn ban is in effect in Seminole County, banning all outdoor burning to avoid accidental wildfires.

The Seminole County Government states that such bans are enforced when the drought index hits or exceeds 500 and no rain is forecasted.

During the ban, residents countywide are prohibited from using campfires, fire pits, or fire pit grills, cooking outdoors near heavily wooded areas and burning trash or anything on the ground.

Officials said residents, however, can use above-ground charcoal, gas, and electric grills.

County leaders said the ban will remain in effect until the drought index drops below 500 for seven consecutive days or until further notice.

Those who violate the ban could face a civil citation of up to $500 per violation or up to 60 days of jail time.

Central Florida can expect a dry spell and near triple-digit heat on Wednesday. Relative humidity levels will dip below 20% this afternoon, creating conditions more akin to Phoenix than Orlando and a high fire danger.

Wednesday's forecast high temperatures

Isolated storms are expected to develop later in the week, offering a brief respite from the dry spell.