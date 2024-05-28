3 tropical waves emerge days before the 2024 hurricane season; Will they impact Florida?

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three tropical waves just days before the official start of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

According to forecasters, one system is situated east of the Cape Verde Islands, another is in the Central Atlantic, and the third is in the central Caribbean. The waves are each traveling westward across the Atlantic with wind speeds up to 15 mph.

While the FOX 35 Storm Team said the systems will not impact Florida, it's important to be prepared ahead of hurricane season, which begins on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) handed down its official prediction for the season – its most ferocious yet. A record 17-25 named storms are anticipated, with 8 to 13 of them becoming hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph. Seven of them could be considered major hurricanes.

It's the greatest number of hurricanes predicted by NOAA in its annual May forecast since 2010, when it predicted 14 to 23 named storms.

Overall, there's an 85% chance of an "above-average" season.

The first named system typically forms around June 20, and the first hurricane by Aug. 11.

2024 Atlantic hurricane storm names

Twenty-one names make up the list for the Atlantic Ocean.

Here are the 2024 hurricane names with pronunciations:

Alberto (al-BAIR-toe)

Beryl (BEHR-ril)

Chris (kris)

Debby (DEH-bee)

Ernesto (er-NES-toh)

Francine (fran-SEEN)

Gordon (GOR-duhn)

Helene (heh-LEEN)

Isaac (EYE-zik)

Joyce (joys)

Kirk (kurk)

Leslie (LEHZ-lee)

Milton (MIL-ton)

Nadine (nay-DEEN)

Oscar (AHS-kur)

Patty (PAT-ee)

Rafael (rah-fah-ELL)

Sara (SAIR-uh)

Tony (TOH-nee)

Valerie (VAH-lur-ee)

William (WILL-yum)

Hurricane prep: Start now

Colorado State University also shared its seasonal prediction, which is significant because it's the most extreme season they've ever forecast since releasing their predictions publicly in the 1990s, FOX 35 Meteorologist Brooks Garner said.

This doesn't mean 23 tropical storms or 11 hurricanes will reach the United States or make landfall in Florida, as they can — and often do — curve away. But more storms do increase the chance of them possibly making landfall.

So, what should you do? Think about preparing for hurricane season now.

Do you have an emergency kit or an emergency plan ready? Have you double-checked supplies, batteries, or anything you'd need should the power go out for a couple of days or if you need to evacuate?

Do you know your evacuation zone? Do you know the flood risk for where you live?

Have you talked with your insurance company to make sure you're protected? Ask the professional about wind coverage and flood coverage.

In Florida, residents can stock up on hurricane supplies without paying sales taxes. The first preparedness holiday will start June 1, at the start of the hurricane season, while the second will be from Aug. 24 to Sept. 6, just before the peak of the storm season.

There are several resources for emergency hurricane tips:

