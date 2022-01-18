Manatees gather at Blue Spring State Park to stay warm during big chill

Manatees are finding the warmest water around to get through the big chill.

On Monday, there were more than 500 manatees in Blue Spring State Park where the water is always around 72-degrees.

Save the Manatees has a webcam where you can see them during the daylight. Blue Spring State Park is one of the largest winter gathering sites for manatees in Florida.

People come out to see the hundreds of manatees that make their way to the spring for its constant warm water. Manatees, who are already facing a food shortage, depend on warm water for survival.

The Blue Spring website says the animals cannot tolerate water temperatures below 68-degrees for too long, so coming to the warmer water is really life or death for them.

Manatees are prone to cold stress, which is like hypothermia for humans, so the staff also keeps an eye on any animal who needs help.

