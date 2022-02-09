Manatee dies after getting stuck in stormwater ditch in New Smyrna Beach

A manatee that was to be rescued on Thursday has died.

A FOX 35 viewer sent in photos of the manatee that was stuck in a stormwater ditch in New Smyrna Beach.

Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife says it may have been too cold for the manatee to survive since temperatures dipped into the 40s overnight.

A volunteer with FWC went into the water to check on the manatee Wednesday morning and discovered the manatee was not breathing.

"A lot of times with really cold water, they can't sustain in that very long and we're not sure how long it was in this creek."

The man who sent the photos says the manatee had been stuck near Industrial Ave. close to the New Smyrna Beach Police Department since at least Tuesday.

