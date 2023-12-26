Man, woman on motorcycle injured after crash with pickup truck in Ocala, police say

A man and woman on a motorcycle were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck in Ocala on Tuesday evening, causing several road closures in the area, according to police.

Ocala Police said the incident happened at the intersection of NW 10th Street and North Pine Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

Both motorcycle passengers were transported to a local hospital with "serious injuries," police said.

The following roads are closed as a result of the crash:

All northbound and southbound lanes on Pine Avenue from NW 20th Avenue to NW 8th Street

All eastbound and westbound lanes on NW 10th Street from North Magnolia and NW 6th Avenue

"Please avoid the area and find an alternate route in your travels," police said.

This is a developing story.