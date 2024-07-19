Man who robbed Florida pharmacy and restaurant arrested after pointing gun at deputy, officials say

article

A Vermont man accused of robbing a Central Florida pharmacy and restaurant was arrested in Jacksonville after he allegedly pointed a gun at a deputy, officials said.

The 37-year-old man identified as Brenton Paquin, who is also a person of interest in a Vermont murder, robbed a Clermont restaurant and a Lake County pharmacy on Tuesday. He was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a gun at a Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer who recognized him as the suspect in the two robberies, deputies said.

Paquin robbed a restaurant on the 2200 block of U.S. Highway and was identified as the same man who robbed the pharmacy. Paquin's description was sent statewide with law enforcement agencies, which helped the Jacksonville officer recognize the suspect.

According to deputies, Paquin was charged with armed robbery, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

Details about the murder case in Vermont were not released.