Man who offered to babysit for Kissimmee-area families, accused of sexual battery on children
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for more victims after a Kissimmee man allegedly molested two young boys several times.
Vitor Camilo Coelho Pinto, 21, was arrested on 10 counts of Capital Sexual Battery and ten counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation after an 11-year-old and 8-year-old came forward alleging that Pinto "victimized" them, deputies said.
On June 5, Pinto was arrested when the 11-year-old victim said he'd been "victimized" by Pinto.
MORE FLORIDA CRIME:
- Man arrested in less than 48 hours after Daytona Beach homicide, police say
- Florida teen stabs girl 15 times, ‘charges’ mom outside restaurant in violent attack
Deputies said the investigation yielded a second victim, an 8-year-old, who spoke about several incidents of lewd and lascivious conduct by Pinto.
Pinto, who is from Brazil and moved to the Kissimmee area in 2020, befriended multiple Brazilian families who live in the area. Deputies said he offered to babysit and assist with childcare for those families.