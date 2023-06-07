Man who offered to babysit for Kissimmee-area families, accused of sexual battery on children

article

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for more victims after a Kissimmee man allegedly molested two young boys several times.

Vitor Camilo Coelho Pinto, 21, was arrested on 10 counts of Capital Sexual Battery and ten counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation after an 11-year-old and 8-year-old came forward alleging that Pinto "victimized" them, deputies said.

On June 5, Pinto was arrested when the 11-year-old victim said he'd been "victimized" by Pinto.

Deputies said the investigation yielded a second victim, an 8-year-old, who spoke about several incidents of lewd and lascivious conduct by Pinto.

Pinto, who is from Brazil and moved to the Kissimmee area in 2020, befriended multiple Brazilian families who live in the area. Deputies said he offered to babysit and assist with childcare for those families.