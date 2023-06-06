Man arrested in less than 48 hours after Daytona Beach homicide, police say

article

Daytona Beach police officers on Tuesday were able to make an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Around 1:15 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call about a weapons complaint on Orange Ave. and Caroline St. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a vehicle that was crashed and inside found the driver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Halifax Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Robert Blue was arrested as a suspect in a Daytona Beach shooting, (Courtesy of the Daytona Beach Police Department)

Detectives were able to quickly find a suspect in the case, 28-year-old, Robert Blue. After getting an arrest warrant, officers were able to take him into custody.

Blue is now facing charges of second-degree murder.