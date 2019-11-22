Man wanted for exposing himself to children near Orange County elementary school, deputies say

Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office Sex Crimes unit are trying to identify and locate a man accused of exposing himself to children near Conway Elementary.

Authorities have released a sketch of a man wanted for questioning in reference to incident that occurred Nov. 20 at about 3:00 p.m. on Haverstraw Ave. between Rogan Road & Conway Road.

Orange County deputies said the man was wearing a black shirt and no pants when the incident happened. He was last seen driving a green, Kia Soul SUV.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).