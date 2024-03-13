Man uses stranger's information to buy laptop, AirPods from Sanford Best Buy

article

Sanford police are searching for a man who allegedly used another person's information to buy several items at Best Buy.

Last month, on February 15, a man walked into the Best Buy located at 1501 Rinehart Road and purchased a $1,199 Macbook laptop and two pairs of AirPods priced at $189.99 each.

The suspect appeared to be a black man who was wearing a maroon ball cap and a dark blue uniform.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5070.