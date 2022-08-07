Man surrenders after holding child hostage in Orange County, deputies say

A suspect is in custody and the child he reportedly held hostage is safe and unharmed following a domestic disturbance early Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called out to the Grand Beach By Diamond Resorts on Lake Bryan Beach Boulevard shortly after 5 a.m.

When they arrived – the suspect who has not been identified at this time – was unarmed inside a room with a small child and refused to come out, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Hostage negotiators spent more than eight hours talking with the suspect who finally surrendered peacefully.



