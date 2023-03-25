Man stabs family member who was attacking him at Orlando home, deputies say

article

Orange County deputies say a man stabbed a family member late Friday night after the suspect began attacking him during a domestic incident.

Deputies responded to the 4700 block of Judge Road around 10:20 p.m. for a stabbing call. According to the sheriff's office, a family member – a man in his 50s – was struck multiple times during the incident. The victim then reportedly stabbed the suspect to stop the attack.

The suspect, a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital by family members. His condition is unknown at this time.

