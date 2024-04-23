Man smashes way into Lady Lake Best Buy with sledgehammer, police say

Stream FOX 35 News:

Lady Lake police are working to identify a man who allegedly used a sledgehammer to get inside a Best Buy over the weekend.

The reported break-in happened early Sunday at the Best Buy at 552 N. US Hwy 27/441, according to the Lady Lake Police Department.

The suspect is accused of using a sledgehammer to create a hole through the wall of a neighboring business. He was described as a white or Hispanic man of medium build, wearing a white baseball cap, gray hoodie, faded blue jeans and either black or gray shoes.

Lady Lake police are working to identify a suspect who allegedly took a sledgehammer to the wall of a neighboring business to get into Best Buy on April 21, 2024. (Photo: Lady Lake Police Department)

He was seen wearing black and white heavy gloves and also carrying a silver and black backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Jim Dunagan at 352-751-1565 or jdunagan@ladylake.org.