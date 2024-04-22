Man stabbed at Orlando food market, lawsuit alleges

Stream FOX 35 News:

An Orange County man has filed a lawsuit against a local fruit and produce market after he was reportedly stabbed there, according to a lawsuit filed in Orange County last week.

The man said he was stabbed while at Fancy Fruit & Produce on Jan. 14, 2021 on South Goldenrod Road in Orlando, the lawsuit said. This reportedly caused the man to have stab wounds and lacerations on his body, in addition to other injuries like the aggravation of a pre-existing medical condition, physical and mental pain and suffering, mental anguish and emotional distress, embarrassment, the loss of ability to enjoy life and loss of wages, among others.

The lawsuit claims that the food market failed to provide adequate security and created a risk of criminal behavior.

"In particular, Fancy Fruit and Produce, Inc. had a non-delegable duty to take such precautions as were reasonably necessary and foreseeable to protect patrons and business invitees, such as (the victim), from criminal attacks, in the grocery store and surrounding parking lot attached to grocery store, which were reasonably foreseeable," the lawsuit states.

FOX 35 is waiting to hear back from local law enforcement about the incident.