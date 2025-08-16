Man shot while driving eastbound on I-4 in Deltona; FHP searching for suspect

The Brief A man was shot while driving Friday on eastbound Interstate 4 in the Deltona area. The 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is asking for the public's help in finding the alleged suspect.



A man was shot while driving Friday on eastbound Interstate 4 in the Deltona area, and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is asking for the public's help in finding the alleged suspect.

Man shot while driving on I-4

What we know:

Troopers with the FHP say a shooting took place on Friday on eastbound I-4 in the area of Mile Marker 109, which is in the Deltona area of Volusia County.

Officials say an unknown black SUV cut a 23-year-old man off while he was traveling in the inside lane. The man then moved over to the center lane and was parallel with the suspect’s vehicle. The man had his window down and arm outside the vehicle.

The man then heard a gunshot and realized he had been shot in the left arm. The man said he exited the interstate onto Saxon Boulevard and notified law enforcement in Volusia County. The man was taken to Sanford HCA Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the man could not provide a tag number for the suspect's vehicle or identify who the shooter was. The man described the suspect's vehicle as a black SUV with a male driver and female passenger.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released any details on what they believe could have led up to the shooting and are continuing to search for an unknown suspect.

Can you help?

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 911, *FHP (347) or CRIMELINE.

What's next:

The case remains an active criminal investigation.