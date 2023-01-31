Man shot multiple times after confrontation at Eustis home: police

A man was taken to a hospital after he was shot multiple times following a confrontation with another person at a home in Eustis Monday night, according to police.

In a news release, police did not elaborate on what the confrontation was about, but the police chief is expected to provide additional details at a news conference at 4 p.m.

The shooting reportedly happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Palm Avenue near E. Lakeview Avenue. When officers arrived at the home, they found the 39-year-old man, later identified as Wseni Laguerre, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the Eustis Police Department said no arrests have been made. Investigators said they are speaking with witnesses and are following up on active leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 352-483-5400.

A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest in the case.