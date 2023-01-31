SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch rocket carrying Starlink satellites from Florida

SpaceX is preparing to launch another batch of Starlink satellites to space from Florida.

The space agency is targeting Thursday, Feb. 2, at 2:43 a.m. ET to launch 53 satellites to low-Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Should the launch be scrubbed, SpaceX said it would launch the rocket later that day at 4:24 a.m. ET or on Friday, Feb. 3 at 3:59 a.m. ET or 5:40 a.m. ET.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, and one Starlink mission.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.