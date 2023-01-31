New rhino at Wild Florida shot, killed after acting aggressive, escaping enclosure: FWC

article

A new rhino at Wild Florida, a drive-through wildlife and safari park in Osceola County, was shot and killed after officials said it was acting "very wild" and had escaped its enclosure, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) report.

FWC officials said the shooting happened back in September, one day after the young male rhino had arrived at the park. At least 15 rounds were fired at the rhino by three safari staff members, the report stated.

According to FWC, the rhino arrived at Wild Florida on Sept. 18, 2022, and was placed in its FWC-approved containment area to acclimate before being released into the main enclosure. That's when FWC said the animal became aggressive and escaped the containment area and made its way into the main containment area. Officials said it eventually calmed down and they left it in the area.

Park employees decided to close the park on Sept. 19, 2022, to allow for the rhino to get familiar with its new environment.

That morning, the FWC said the rhino began acting aggressively again and tried breaching the enclosure.

It was then that safari park employees made the decision to try and reinforce the confinement area the rhino had originally escaped from and planned to secure the animal and then place it in a crate to return it to the seller. If the rhino escaped again, they said they would shoot and kill the rhino with the high-power rifles it had on hand, the report said.

As they worked to reinforce the containment area, the rhino pushed through it and escaped. FWC said the employees chased behind the rhino and the park's owner gave the order to shoot the rhino.

The animal was shot and killed.

Security cameras on the property captured the moments surrounding the escape, corroborating what employees said led to the shooting.

The park was set to make an announcement about the animal on World Rhino Day (Sept. 22), but that event was abruptly canceled on the day of the shooting.

In a statement to FOX 35 News, park officials said the rhino had posed an "imminent danger to the park at large" and after consulting with leadership and FWC guidelines, they made the decision to put the animal down.