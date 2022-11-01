Man shot, killed behind convenience store in Orlando, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting behind a 7-Eleven convenience store in Orlando that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies responded to the area of Americana Boulevard off S Texas Avenue near the Mall at Millenia at 2:30 p.m. for a shooting and found a man in his 20s who had been shot.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
Details regarding a suspect were not immediately available due to the investigation being in its early stages.
