Man shot, killed behind convenience store in Orlando, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting behind a 7-Eleven convenience store in Orlando that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the area of Americana Boulevard off S Texas Avenue near the Mall at Millenia at 2:30 p.m. for a shooting and found a man in his 20s who had been shot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Details regarding a suspect were not immediately available due to the investigation being in its early stages.

