Man shot, killed in Palm Bay shooting; 24-year-old arrested on murder charge, police say

A man is dead and another man is in custody following a shooting in Palm Bay Saturday night.

The Palm Bay Police Department said its officers responded to a home on Cromey Road NE regarding a shooting and found a 48-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Following an investigation, police learned the shooting was domestic in nature and arrested 24-year-old Thomas M. Pastor Jr. on a charge of second-degree murder.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.