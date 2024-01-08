Man shot, killed following fight in Orlando, police say

Stream FOX 35 News

A man was shot and killed following a fight with another man in Orlando on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Shortly before 12:15 p.m., Orlando police officers responded to Thomas and Drew streets for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they learned two men had gotten into a dispute which led to the shooting, the Orlando Police Department said in a statement.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

MORE HEADLINES:

One man died at the scene. The other man remained at the scene. Their identities were not immediately released.

FOX 35 News is working to learn whether any charges will be filed in the case.

The shooting remains under investigation.