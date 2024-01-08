Ocala Paddock Mall shooting: Suspect arrested after man killed, woman injured inside mall, police say

Watch the news conference at 9:30 a.m. below:

The suspect who reportedly shot and killed a man and injured a woman inside the Paddock Mall in Ocala last month has been arrested, according to police.

Albert Shell Jr., 39, was arrested by Ocala police officers in collaboration with the United States Marshals Service. No other details were immediately released.

The Ocala Police Department shared a body camera video on social media showing law enforcement taking the shirtless suspect into custody, which appeared to have happened shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, according to the video's time stamp.

The Ocala Police Department shared this photo showing the arrest of Paddock Mall murder suspect Albert Shell Jr. (Credit: Ocala Police Department)

Shell faces charges of premeditated first-degree murder and attempted premeditated first-degree murder.

On Dec. 23, 2023, Shell allegedly entered the mall and fired multiple shots in a "common area" of the mall, sending last-minute Christmas shoppers scrambling for cover, prompting an "active shooter situation."

When police arrived, they found 40-year-old David Nathaniel Barron dead inside the mall, and a woman who had been shot in the leg. The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

New booking photo of Albert Shell Jr. (Photo via Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities believe the shooting was a targeted act.

The police department will provide more information during a news conference at 9:30 a.m. FOX 35 News will stream it live when it begins in the above video player.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.