1 person dead after shooting at parking garage in downtown Orlando, police say

One person is dead after a shooting in a parking garage in Orlando early Sunday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Around 2:13 a.m., officers responded to a parking garage located at 2 S. Orange Avenue, police said. Upon arrival, they located one person with a gunshot injury, according to the officers.

The Orlando Fire Department took the victim to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, OPD said. The shooting was an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the area, according to detectives.

There is an active investigation into this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD or report a tip anonymously to Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.




