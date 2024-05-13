Search underway for missing swimmer in Lake Minneola

A search is underway in Lake County following reports of a missing swimmer.

The Clermont Police Department, in collaboration with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), is actively looking for the missing swimmer who was boating on Lake Minneola, authorities said.

Stream FOX 35 News

According to police, two people jumped off a boat, but only one resurfaced. According to a Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, the one who remained underwater is described as an "elderly" person.

Witnesses observed an area of the lake that was roped off while a police boat combed the body of water. The boat ramp is currently closed while search efforts are underway.

Authorities search for a missing swimmer in Lake Minneola, Monday, May 13, 2024. [Credit: Rick Molinaro]

FOX 35 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather additional information. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.