Man shot, killed at Sanford gas station

article

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Circle K gas station early Wednesday morning.

Officials identified the victim as 32-year-old Bacari Frost.

Polic officers responded to the gas station on French Avenue after receiving multiple 911 calls regarding shots fired.

When they arrived, officers found Frost suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org.