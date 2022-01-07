Man shot during fight at Orlando McDonald's, police say

article

Orlando police say one man shot another during a fight at McDonald's on Friday morning.

Officer responded to the location at the 800 block of S. Orange Blossom Trail around 8:30 a.m. They say they received a call about a fight in progress.

"The initial investigation has revealed that during the altercation between two men, one of the men involved in the fight shot at the other. The victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury," police said.

A possible suspect was apprehended in the area shortly after.

The investigation is ongoing.

