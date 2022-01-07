Bubbalou's Bar-B-Que closes another Central Florida location

article

Bubbalou's Bar-B-Que announced that it is closing another location in Central Florida citing obstacles related to the ongoing pandemic.

The restaurant announced on Facebook that its Apopka location at 1701 Rock Springs Road has closed its doors.

"For almost the past two years, we have stayed ahead of the pandemic and everything surrounding it. With all of the obstacles we have faced, we have given it our best shot, but can no longer justify staying open."

RELATED: Winter Park Bubbalou's Bar-B-Que closes after 35 years

Bubbalou's closed its Winter Park location back in September, which had been around for 35 years. Staff from that restaurant were transferred to the Apopka location. The company is now helping them with employment at other locations.

"We are making every attempt to place our staff at our other locations, or help them facilitate gaining employment at other local restaurants. They are a great team and they richly deserve this help in their transition."

MORE NEWS: Fire pit alert: 2 cold fronts to drop temperatures in Central Florida

Bubbalou's has two other locations in Altamonte Springs and Kirkman/Conroy Road which are still open "and providing our most Bodacious Bar-B-Que to the Central Florida area."

"We will miss you, Apopka!"

Click here to get the most up-to-date Central Florida news.