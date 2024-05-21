Man shot during burglary in process at Kissimmee home: deputies

article

A man was shot during a burglary in progress at a house in Kissimmee on Tuesday, according to deputies.

David Martinez-Estrada, 28, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, unarmed burglary to an occupied dwelling, stalking and resisting arrest without violence, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a burglary in process at a home on Royal Palm Drive in Kissimmee on Tuesday and made contact with the suspect, later identified as Martinez-Estrada, who was already inside the home, according to the sheriff's office.

They asked Martinez-Estrada to leave the house, but he allegedly "failed to comply and continued to go further into the residence," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Moments later, deputies said they heard shots fired and Martinez-Estrada left the house saying he'd just been shot.

Law enforcement rendered aid to him before he was transported to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time, but he's currently in custody at the Osceola County Jail.

The resident of the home said she "acted in self-defense of her and her family when the suspect forced his way into the bedroom the victim and her family were in," according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said this appeared to be an isolated incident.

FOX 35 is working to get more details about the incident.