1 dead, 1 injured after being shot in car in Daytona Beach neighborhood, police say

One man was killed and another was injured after being shot inside their vehicle in Daytona Beach on Monday night, according to police.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Keech Street and Oak Street at around 10:20 p.m., the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they found one man dead at the scene. His identity has not been released yet, pending next of kin notification. The other man was transported to a local hospital for emergency surgery. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Several shell casings were found a block away, at the intersection of Oak Street and Adams Street, police said.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is urged to contact Detective Wallace at 386-671-5207.