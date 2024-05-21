Florida woman accused of stealing from Walmart with daughter in tow

article

A Florida woman found herself behind bars after she allegedly stole nearly $200 worth of merchandise with her daughter in tow, according to an arrest affidavit from the Ocoee Police Department.

Latrina Hall, 42, was arrested and charged with larceny-petit theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after the incident that unfolded at Walmart on West Colonial Drive in Ocoee on Sunday night, police said.

Toddler rescued from locked car amid 'excessive heat' outside Flagler County Walmart: deputies

A Walmart loss prevention officer contacted police after Hall was caught hiding merchandise in her bag and passing all points of sale, the affidavit said. Hall also allegedly had several items inside her shopping cart inside Walmart plastic bags that were not scanned.

Prior to checking her bag, Hall admitted to the loss prevention officer that there were items in her purse that hadn't been paid for, the affidavit said.

Florida man accused of stealing mattress from Walmart

Police said the total amount of merchandise stolen totaled $184.48.

Police said Hall was with her husband and their daughter at the time of the theft. The husband didn't take part in the theft and was able to take their child home, the affidavit said.

Florida mom arrested after sons walk mile to Walmart on 436 alone: deputies

Hall has two prior theft convictions in Marion County in 2012 and 2014 for retail theft and grand theft, respectively, according to the Ocoee Police Department.

She was transported to the Orange County Jail and has since been released.