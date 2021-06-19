Man shot dead near Mall at Millenia, Orlando police say

Orlando Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot near the Mall at Millenia.

Officers say just before 5 a.m. on Saturday they responded to the Altaire Apartments at the 5400 block of Millenia Lakes Blvd. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired.

"Once on the scene, a deceased male was located," police told FOX 35 News.

There is no suspect information at this time. The next of kin has not been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.