Man shot dead near Mall at Millenia, Orlando Police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6 hours ago
Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot near the Mall at Millenia.

Officers say just before 5 a.m. on Saturday they responded to the Altaire Apartments at the 5400 block of Millenia Lakes Blvd. after receiving multiple calls of shots fired. 

"Once on the scene, a deceased male was located," police told FOX 35 News.

There is no suspect information at this time. The next of kin has not been notified. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 