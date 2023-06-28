Man shopping with wife used cell phone to spy on woman in dressing room at Daytona Beach mall, police say

A Georgia man was arrested Tuesday at the Tanger Outlets in Florida after he secretly recorded a woman who was trying on clothes in a store dressing room, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

The woman told police she was trying on clothing in a dressing room at the Levi's Outlet Store on June 27 when she "looked up into the mirror on the back wall…and noticed the top corner of a smartphone being held over the dressing room door," the arrest report said.

She quickly got dressed and walked out of the dressing room. She then noticed a man "lurking in and out of the dressing room" about three rooms from what the one she was in, the report said.

She confronted him.

"Excuse me, did you just put your phone in my dressing room?' the woman asked the man, later identified as 26-year-old Luke Pinkard, of Adairsville, Georgia, according to the police report. He initially said no, but when confronted again by the woman, apologized and said he would "delete them," the report said.

The woman said the man pulled out his phone and allegedly began deleting videos from the phone. She then grabbed the phone out of his hand and told a store employee what happened, and called police.

"I'm sorry. I will delete them," the woman said Pinkward told her at the register.

Pinkard was arrested and booked into the Volusia County Jail on one count of video voyeurism. He has since been released from custody, according to online jail records.

Officers said Pinkward was visibly upset when they arrived.

"That was idiotic," the man reportedly told his wife, the report said.

Police said Pinkard is facing similar charges of child molestation and using a device to record underneath or through an individual's clothing out of Gordon County, Georgia.