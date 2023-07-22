Man shoots, kills pregnant woman, unborn baby, and himself in Polk County in front of neighbors: Deputies

article

A pregnant woman, her unborn baby, and a man have died in an apparent double murder-suicide that happened in Winter Haven on Friday, Polk County deputies said.

A 26-year-old man, Riley Groover, fatally shot a pregnant woman multiple times before he shot and killed himself just after 7 p.m. Friday night.

Deputies said the incident happened outside in a neighborhood in front of several people near their home on Central Avenue West.

Family members told deputies that the couple has argued in the past, and the arguments have become physical, but none of the incidents were reported to law enforcement.

"This was a violent and horrific double murder that ended the lives of an 21-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant, and her unborn baby. When the suspect became enraged, family members and neighbors did everything they could to help her get away from him. Please keep this family in your prayers," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Groover reportedly has prior arrests for aggravated assault and domestic violence.

No other details have been released.