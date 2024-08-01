Man sentenced to life for 2022 Orange County murder

An Orange County jury has found Alfredo Torres-Eusebio, 42, guilty of first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Torres-Eusebio was convicted for the 2022 killing of Trey Kennedy, 30, and the wounding of another man.

On September 8, 2022, Torres-Eusebio tracked down and lured Kennedy and another man to a parking lot in the 11200 block of East Colonial Drive. He confronted Kennedy at his car, held him at gunpoint, and opened fire, killing Kennedy and injuring the second man. Torres-Eusebio then fled the scene.

Detectives from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting and interviewed the wounded victim, who identified Torres-Eusebio as the shooter. A female witness later informed detectives that she had unknowingly driven Torres-Eusebio around to look for Kennedy on the evening of the shooting. Both the witness and the second victim identified Torres-Eusebio from a photo lineup, and surveillance footage corroborated their accounts.

Torres-Eusebio was arrested shortly after the incident on an unrelated warrant.

Although he admitted to knowing Kennedy, he denied involvement in the shooting. During the trial, multiple witnesses testified that Torres-Eusebio had been searching for Kennedy and offered money for his location.

After a three-day trial, Torres-Eusebio was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder, 30 years for attempted second-degree murder, and 15 years for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Torres-Eusebio had previously served time for manslaughter.