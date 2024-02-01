Hit-and-run driver sought after crash leaves Florida man badly injured

Sanford Police continue to search for the person involved in a hit-and-run crash that caused serious injuries to one man.

Shaun Locascio is in pain. On a scale from one to five, he describes his pan as "a seven out of your five. It's high."

He says the pain medicine helps, but day-to-day is a lot more difficult.

"Shattered patella, broken femur, concussion, burns all over my legs from sliding on the concrete," Locascio explains. " I don't know what happened. I couldn't tell you."

Locascio says he remembers leaving an event on Jan. 24 at Wet Spot in downtown Sanford, and then he woke up in the hospital. Police say he was hit on his bike by a driver near downtown. It happened just after 2 a.m. near 25th Street and Park Avenue.

MORE HEADLINES:

Witnesses say the person responsible may have been driving a dark-colored pickup truck. The driver left the scene without stopping to help or calling the police.

Locascio says doctors tell him it will take about six weeks before he's able to walk on his own.

"Supposed to have physical therapy three times a week. I've got to go there and get back. How to maneuver all that," said Locascio.

In the meantime, police and his family hope whoever is responsible or knows something comes forward.

"If I had hit someone on a bike, I wouldn't have left. I would have stayed to figure out how to help this person," said Locascio.

The family has started a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses.