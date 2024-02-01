Brightline installing cameras to capture drivers breaking law near train tracks: 'Someone is seeing you'

New Brightline cameras will capture video of any driver who breaks the law near railroad tracks.

At the deadly WH Jackson St. railroad crossing in Melbourne, Brightline is installing a monitoring system to try and get drivers' attention and ultimately keep people from putting their lives and others in danger. If the ringing bells, lights, and horns don’t get a driver’s attention, Brightline hopes constant camera monitoring will.

"Even when you think no one’s watching, someone is seeing you do this," said Jim Kovalsky who’s a rail safety expert and advocate with the Florida East Coast Railway Society.

The new system will capture when drivers are going around lowered crossing arms. Brightline first installed the cameras originally in South Florida when they were seeing drivers constantly breaking the law.

In a new video shared with FOX 35 by Brightline, you can see several cars completely disregarding the warnings. Officials say they captured hundreds of vehicles in South Florida, putting their lives in danger near the tracks.

"If you decide to go under, that’s rough because it’s going to catch up to you quick," said local driver Manuel Perez-Mena.

Drivers think the new camera and recently installed yellow poles in the middle of the lane could help people think twice about trying to beat a train.

"I never want to see people dying," he added.

What’s captured on the camera can be shared with law enforcement, but the mayor of Melbourne says he only supports someone being ticketed with a fine if police officers are the ones seeing someone break the law.

"I don’t believe a private company should have the ability to fine a citizen. I think an officer or someone that witnesses a violation should," said Mayor Paul Alfrey.

The cameras should be up and running this week, and drivers will be notified with a warning letter if they drive through a crossing when a train is coming.

Alfrey still wants to see quad gates at this intersection and at all railroad crossings in Melbourne to make it virtually impossible for a driver to go around the arms.