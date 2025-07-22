Marion County teen to enter plea, be sentenced in 2023 Ocklawaha triple murder case

The Brief Christopher Atkins, now 15, is expected to enter his plea and be sentenced Tuesday for his role in the 2023 Ocklawaha triple murder case, which occurred when he was just 12 years old. Atkins previously agreed to testify against co-defendants Tahj Brewton and Robert Robinson, who are scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday. All three teens were charged as adults and face up to life in prison.



A 15-year-old Marion County boy charged with first-degree murder in a triple murder case is expected to enter a plea and be sentenced Tuesday.

What we know:

Christopher Atkins, 15, who was 12 when he was arrested, is one of the three defendants in the 2023 Ocklawaha triple murder case.

The other two defendants, Tahj Brewton and Robert Robinson, who were 16 and 17 at the time of the murders, are expected to be sentenced Wednesday.

In April, Atkins agreed to testify against Brewton and Robinson as part of a plea deal. Brewton and Robinson both pleaded no contest to 3 counts of murder, 1 count of robbery, and 1 of evidence tampering.

All three defendants were charged as adults and face sentences of up to life in prison with a minimum of 40 years behind bars.

The backstory:

Between May 30 and April 1, 2023, the bodies of three teenagers – identified as Layla Silvernail, Michael Hodo Jr., and Camille Quarles – were recovered in different locations in Marion County.

According to officials, Silvernail had been shot in the head and was found near a dumpster. Hodo Jr. was shot in the back of the head and found alongside the road. Quarles had two gunshot wounds and was found dead in a car trunk that was partially submerged in a lake.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods previously told reporters that it appeared that everyone was part of an unofficial neighborhood "wannabe gang" and that at some point, the three boys turned on the three teenagers. A possible motive appeared to be robbery.

According to the arrest affidavit, the suspects and victims were together the night of the murders. Atkins claimed Brewton shot Silvernail and 17-year-old Michael Hodo Jr. Atkins then claimed he was forced to shoot another victim "or his family would be killed", the affidavit states.

During an interview with Robinson, officials asked why he shot one of the victims to which he replied, "Because she was still alive. She was going to snitch on us all. We was all going to go to jail for life", the affidavit read.

In May 2023, a grand jury indicted Robinson and Brewton on three counts of first-degree murder, and Atkins was indicted on one count of first-degree murder in the deaths of the three teenagers.

What's next:

On Tuesday, Atkins is expected to enter his plea and be sentenced. Brewton and Robinson are expected to enter their pleas and be sentenced Wednesday.

FOX 35 has previously not named Atkins due to his age. However, FOX 35 has decided to name him as he has been charged as an adult.