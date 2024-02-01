3 dead, 1 injured in crash involving stolen Marion County Sheriff's Office patrol car, officials say

Three people were killed and one person was injured in a crash involving a stolen Marion County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle and pickup truck on Thursday afternoon.

The crash, which happened in the 26700 block of East Highway 40, resulted in all traffic on the highway between Forest Road 88 and Highway 19 to be closed off, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

One person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene to conduct a traffic crash investigation.

FOX 35 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.