Man posing as UCF student-athlete arrested for rent money scam, police say

A 22-year-old man who has been pretending to be a UCF student-athlete for months and asking for rent money has been arrested, according to the UCF Police Department.

Xavier Dorcely was arrested on Tuesday on two counts of scheming to defraud, according to online jail records.

Dorcely has been swindling people on UCF's campus since October 2023.

According to police, Dorcely – who also went by Deandre or Dre – would approach people and pretend to be a student-athlete asking for help to pay rent or bills. Each time he would reportedly promise to pay the victims back the next day, but he never did.

Over the last several months, police have been using surveillance cameras and license plate readers to identify him.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Xavier Dorcely was captured on surveillance video at the John T. Washington Center at UCF. (Photo: UCFPD)

Dorcely remains in custody at the Seminole County Jail with no bond, according to online jail records.

"UCFPD reminds you to never share your personal information or give money to someone you don’t know and trust. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is," UCFPD said on social media.

Anyone who might be a victim of Dorcely is urged to contact UCFPD's non-emergency line at 407-823-5555 and ask to speak to Detective Melissa Guadagnino.