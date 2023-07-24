Man jumps overboard Carnival cruise ship off Florida's coast, US Coast Guard says

Crews are searching for a man who reportedly jumped off a Carnival Cruise Line ship near the coast of Florida, the US Coast Guard confirmed with FOX 35 News Monday morning.

The 30-year-old was on the Carnival Elation when he jumped overboard about 95 nautical miles east of Melbourne in Brevard County.

Both the Coast Guard air stations in Miami and Clearwater are searching for the missing man.

FOX 35 News is reaching out to the cruise line for more information.

Carnival Elation sets sail to the Bahamas from its home port in Jacksonville, Florida on two to five day trips. It can hold up to 2,190 passengers and 900 crew members.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.