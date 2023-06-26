Cruise passenger rescued after going overboard Royal Caribbean ship: report

A passenger was rescued after reportedly going overboard on Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas ship over the weekend.

Passengers told FOX 35 News someone either fell or jumped overboard when the ship was southeast of the Dominican Republic Sunday afternoon.

Crews were able to rescue the person. Their condition is unknown. We reached out to Royal Caribbean to find out more information.

Cruise ship steaming off the shore of Grand Cayman Island, Royal Caribbean cruise liner Mariner of the Sea, turning to return to sea. (Photo by: MyLoupe/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

According to Cruise Mapper, a website that tracks cruise itineraries, the ship left Port Canaveral, Florida on June 23 on a 8-day trip to the southern Caribbean.

The ship is expected to return to Florida on July 1.