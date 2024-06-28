Man indicted for double murder following video evidence from Florida party: SAO

A man has been indicted for a double murder that happened at an Orange County after-hours party earlier this year, according to the State Attorney's Office (SAO).

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Christopher Haynes, 31, on two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, due to the state's "sufficient evidence".

The charges stem from the early-morning double shooting on March 23 where the two victims were attending a party being held after-hours at a business on North Pine Hills Road, authorities said.

Christopher Haynes via Orange County State Attorneys Office

Investigators said Haynes approached one of the victims and began shooting at him multiple times. He also reportedly shot the second victim, who was standing nearby, multiple times.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office reviewed video from the party and spoke to multiple witnesses who identified Haynes as the suspect in the video.

Haynes reportedly fled to Tennessee after the shooting but was later tracked down and arrested for murder.