Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash in Brevard County: FHP

A man in a wheelchair is dead after he was struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night, according to troopers.

The crash happened at 10:25 p.m. on southbound US-1 just south of Canaveral Groves Blvd in central Brevard County.

The man was on the shoulder of the road when he was struck.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) believes the vehicle that hit him and left the scene is a 2013 to 2017 Buick Enclave. The color of the SUV is unknown at this time.

Troopers said the vehicle should have damage to the right front side of the vehicle and could be missing its right fog lamp molding.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2200 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.