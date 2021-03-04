Man in his 50's killed in hit and run crash in Orlando, police say

Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash in Orlando early Thursday morning.

According to the Orlando Police Department, the crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Orange Ave.

"Upon arrival, police discovered a male in his 50's, who had been on foot. The pedestrian was transported but pronounced deceased at the hospital."

Southbound Orange Ave. is closed at Michigan St. Orange Ave. is closed in both directions at Pineloch and Southgate Commerce Blvd. This is south of Orlando Regional Medical Center.

"Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes," police said.

Heavy delays are building in the area as drivers are being turned around. To avoid the area, drivers can take Orange Blossom Trail north or southbound or John Young Parkway or I-4 eastbound to get toward downtown Orlando and get off at Colonial Drive.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect's vehicle.

This is a developing story. Watch FOX 35 News for updates.