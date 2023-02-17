Man in his 20s found shot dead in Apopka, deputies say

A man was found dead on Friday morning after being shot, Orange County deputies said.

Around 9:42 a.m., deputies responded to the 1300 block of Highland Avenue about a shooting.

"Upon arriving, deputies located a male in his 20s who had been shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased," the sheriff's office said.

MORE NEWS: 'Despicable': Florida man wanted for kicking puppies, throwing them in dumpster, sheriff says

No other information has been released. Check back for updates.