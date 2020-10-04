Man in custody after hours-long standoff with deputies

article

Orange County deputies say a man surrendered after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement.

Deputies were called to a home on South Central Avenue in Apopka on Sunday at around 3:49 p.m.

Investigators were looking for a wanted man in his 20s, with an active felony warrant.

Deputies made announcements for people inside the home to come out peacefully.

One person exited, but the suspect remained inside the home.

Hours later, investigators say they negotiated with the suspect and he peacefully walked out of the home and was taken into custody.