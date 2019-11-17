Man in argument at Cocoa Wawa shot after police say he attacked a security guard

article

The Cocoa Beach Police Department said that a shooting occurred at a Wawa in Cocoa.

They said that two intoxicated males started an argument inside the Wawa. They were escorted out by a security guard but the argument continued outside and began to escalate. The security guard was reportedly attacked and knocked to the ground.

This is when police said that a witness inside the Wawa went outside to assist the security guard. The witness had a concealed gun and challenged the two men arguing. One of the men aggressively moved towards the witness and a shot was discharged into him.

The man shot was reportedly transported to a hospital and is in stable condition. The shooter is claiming self-defense.

Police are still investigating.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.