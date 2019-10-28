Man grabbed, sexually battered woman outside of her Orlando home, police say

article

Police in Orlando are attempting to identify suspect who forcefully grabbed and sexually battered a woman outside of her home.

According to the Orlando Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of East Jefferson Street on Saturday night in reference to a sexual battery.

Upon arrival, they said that units made contact with the victim. She advised that she was out in front of her residence when an unknown light-skinned black male, wearing all black clothing and a bandana covering his face, grabbed her and forced her around the side of the house. The suspect then sexually battered the victim and left the scene on foot.

The suspect has not yet been located. The victim was reportedly uncertain that she could complete a composite sketch of the suspect.

Meanwhile, police said that they have increased manpower and resources in the Thornton Park area.

They also said that they are not sure if this is related to an incident earlier in October where a man tried to force his way into a woman's apartment. That incident occurred in the Lake Eola Heights neighborhood. The female victim in this incident was entering her apartment when a man approached her, covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming, and attempted to push her into her apartment. The victim screamed so loud that her neighbors came out and the suspect fled.

Detectives are reportedly following up on video leads in the area.