Man found shot inside car in Orange County dies at hospital

article

A man has died after he was found shot inside a car, authorities say.

Just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane in Pine Hills after reports of a car crash. Inside the vehicle, deputies located the wounded man.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The investigation is in the early stages, the sheriff's office said, and there is no information on a suspect.