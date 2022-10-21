Expand / Collapse search

Man found shot inside car in Orange County dies at hospital

Published 
Updated 12:21AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando
article

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man has died after he was found shot inside a car, authorities say. 

Just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane in Pine Hills after reports of a car crash. Inside the vehicle, deputies located the wounded man. 

The man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.  The investigation is in the early stages, the sheriff's office said, and there is no information on a suspect. 