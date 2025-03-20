Man found guilty in deadly 2024 Orlando road rage shooting

article

Nicholas Carrasquillo, 26, was convicted of second-degree murder with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle for the fatal road rage shooting of 30-year-old David Alexzander Sligh on January 22, 2024, in Orlando. Sligh was shot on East Colonial Drive and later died at the hospital, while Carrasquillo remained at the scene and was arrested.



A man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on East Colonial Drive in Orlando has been found guilty, according to court records.

Convicted of second-degree murder

What we know:

Nicholas Carrasquillo, 26, was convicted of second-degree murder with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle. The murder charge carries a possible life sentence, while the second charge is classified as a second-degree felony.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled, per the Orange County Clerk of Court.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a deadly altercation that occurred on Jan. 22, 2024. Orlando police responded to the area of East Colonial Drive and Lake Baldwin Lane around 6:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Officers found 30-year-old David Alexzander Sligh suffering from a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were performed before he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said Carrasquillo remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

