Man found guilty in deadly 2024 Orlando road rage shooting

Published  March 20, 2025 3:10pm EDT
Orlando
    • Nicholas Carrasquillo, 26, was convicted of second-degree murder with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle for the fatal road rage shooting of 30-year-old David Alexzander Sligh on January 22, 2024, in Orlando. 
    • Sligh was shot on East Colonial Drive and later died at the hospital, while Carrasquillo remained at the scene and was arrested.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on East Colonial Drive in Orlando has been found guilty, according to court records.

Convicted of second-degree murder

What we know:

Nicholas Carrasquillo, 26, was convicted of second-degree murder with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle. The murder charge carries a possible life sentence, while the second charge is classified as a second-degree felony. 

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled, per the Orange County Clerk of Court.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a deadly altercation that occurred on Jan. 22, 2024. Orlando police responded to the area of East Colonial Drive and Lake Baldwin Lane around 6:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting. 

Officers found 30-year-old David Alexzander Sligh suffering from a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were performed before he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said Carrasquillo remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Orlando Police Department and the Orange County Clerk of Court.

