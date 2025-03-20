Man found guilty in deadly 2024 Orlando road rage shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on East Colonial Drive in Orlando has been found guilty, according to court records.
Convicted of second-degree murder
What we know:
Nicholas Carrasquillo, 26, was convicted of second-degree murder with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle. The murder charge carries a possible life sentence, while the second charge is classified as a second-degree felony.
A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled, per the Orange County Clerk of Court.
The backstory:
The charges stem from a deadly altercation that occurred on Jan. 22, 2024. Orlando police responded to the area of East Colonial Drive and Lake Baldwin Lane around 6:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting.
Officers found 30-year-old David Alexzander Sligh suffering from a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were performed before he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities said Carrasquillo remained at the scene and was taken into custody.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Orlando Police Department and the Orange County Clerk of Court.